Portage Co. Crime Stoppers: truck theft

PLOVER, Wis. (WAOW) -- Portage County Crime Stoppers are releasing photos of a suspected thief.

"During the early morning hours of Sept. 2 he broke into Stone Innovations in Plover and stole a work truck," Plover Detective Jennifer Graham says.

Then he went for a joy ride.

"He drove to the Kwik Trip in Plover and put gas in-- but left without paying for it," Graham says.

The thief drove the truck to Wausau, where police later found it.

Police say the thief is a young, adult male with dark hair.

Surveillance photos show he wore a mask, gloves and heavily bleached jeans.

Anyone with information on this crime can contact Portage Co. Crime Stoppers through one of the following methods:

Call: 1-888-346-6600

Tap the App: P3 Tips (Search P3 Tips in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app to your mobile device)

Type: Submit a tip on-line here

Tippers can remain anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward.