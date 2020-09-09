Portage Co. Crime Stoppers: truck theft
PLOVER, Wis. (WAOW) -- Portage County Crime Stoppers are releasing photos of a suspected thief.
"During the early morning hours of Sept. 2 he broke into Stone Innovations in Plover and stole a work truck," Plover Detective Jennifer Graham says.
Then he went for a joy ride.
"He drove to the Kwik Trip in Plover and put gas in-- but left without paying for it," Graham says.
The thief drove the truck to Wausau, where police later found it.
Police say the thief is a young, adult male with dark hair.
Surveillance photos show he wore a mask, gloves and heavily bleached jeans.
Anyone with information on this crime can contact Portage Co. Crime Stoppers through one of the following methods:
- Call: 1-888-346-6600
- Tap the App: P3 Tips (Search P3 Tips in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app to your mobile device)
- Type: Submit a tip on-line here
Tippers can remain anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward.