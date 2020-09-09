 Skip to Content

Police warn of man armed with shotgun in Price Co. who could be a danger to himself

Price Co. (WAOW) -- Sheriff's officials are asking people in Ogema to stay inside their homes and lock their doors because of a man armed with a shotgun.

The Price Co. Sheriff's Dept. says the man left a residence on Ogema-Prentice Rd. on foot and could be a danger to himself. He's described as 5'7", 200 pounds, brown hair and eyes wearing a black sweatshirt and cut off blue jean shorts.

Sheriff Schmidt says that anyone who sees this individual should not approach him and call 911 immediately.

