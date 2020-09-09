Paris art fair to go ahead despite virus pandemic

PARIS (AP) — The coronavirus pandemic has led to the cancellation of this year’s premiere global art fairs since March, stymieing the main commercial artery of the multibillion-dollar industry. But Art Paris, which is France’s second-biggest contemporary art fair, is opening its doors to thousands of visitors from Thursday in the Grand Palais. The four-day show is going ahead despite a spike in COVID-19 infections in the country. Art Paris is the first big international art fair to physically go ahead since the coronavirus swept through the world, grounding flights, triggering lockdowns and devastating commerce.