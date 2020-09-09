One dead in Adams Co. motorcycle accident

TOWNSHIP OF EASTON, Wis. (WAOW) -- On Monday at around 11:27 am, Adams County Sheriff's Office deputies and emergency services responded to a single motorcycle crash on CTH E and 11th Ave, in the Township of Easton.

According to police, the investigation showed that the motorcycle was traveling westbound on CTH E and failed to slow down and negotiate the curve at CTH E and 11th Ave.

Police say the motorcycle exited the roadway, crossed Dyke Drive and struck a cement pillar and fence.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene and has been identified as Robert McMahon, 48, of Adams.

Police believe speed is a contributing factor to the crash.

No other information is being released at this time.