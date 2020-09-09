Norwegian citizen arrested in 1982 Paris attack

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — A newspaper reports that a Norwegian citizen in his 60s has been arrested in southern Norway at the request of France as a suspect in an attack in Paris in 1982 that left six dead and injured 22. The Dagbladet newspaper reported Wednesday that the man, who was not identified, faces a custody hearing Thursday. The newspaper cites the Norwegian Police Security Service, or PST. PST didn’t immediately confirm the arrest. Palestinians throwing grenades burst into the Jo Goldenberg deli on Aug. 9, 1982, and sprayed machine-gun fire. Six people, including two Americans, were killed, and 22 injured in the attack.