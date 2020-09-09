New Netflix series features an 11-year-old ‘koala whisperer’

NEW YORK (AP) — Like a lot of young people, 11-year-old Izzy Bee has a special bond with animals. Unlike a lot of young people, she shares it with one of the planet’s most cuddly — koalas. Izzy is showing that unusual bond in the new Netflix series “Izzy’s Koala World,” which follows the girl as she helps her veterinarian mom and takes care of the tree-climbing marsupials. Izzy and her family live on Magnetic Island, which sits off the east coast of Australia and is home to hundreds of koalas. Izzy and her family nurture them until they’re ready to be released back into the wild.