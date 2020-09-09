NC: Trump rally exceeded pandemic limits, but not illegal

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A spokeswoman for North Carolina’s governor says President Donald Trump’s rally in Winston-Salem this week violated state health and safety protocols but was not illegal. Thousands of supporters who attended Tuesday’s rally were seen crammed together without masks or the 6 feet of physical distancing that the White House itself has recommended. Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper has limited mass gatherings to 50 people outdoors. Cooper spokeswoman Dory MacMillan says there is an exception for First Amendment activities including political rallies. But in a written statement, she also admonished the Trump campaign for putting people’s health at risk by ignoring the rules.