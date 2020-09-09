Mozambique accused of abuses in its fight against extremists

MAPUTO, Mozambique (AP) — Amnesty International has accused Mozambique’s government forces of torturing suspected members of an Islamist insurgency in the country’s northern Cabo Delgado province, as well as “possible extrajudicial executions” and “discarding of a large number of corpses into apparent mass graves.” Mozambique’s extremist insurgency began in northern Cabo Delgado province, bordering Tanzania in the north and the Indian Ocean to the east, in October 2017. The rebels dramatically stepped up their attacks in 2020 and in August captured the strategic port city of Mocimboa da Praia and have held it for nearly a month.