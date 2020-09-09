Monk Botanical Gardens holds after school program

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW)-- Monk Botanical Gardens is hosting an after school program for kids.

'After School in the Gardens' runs Monday through Thursday for kids in kindergarten through fifth grade.

The program serves as a way to get kids outside in a time when many are sitting in front of screens for virtual school.

"We thought we would try to offer this opportunity to local families to get kids out and exploring. Luckily Community Foundation was really great and and they are supporting this program so that it's free for kids that can participate," said education and events coordinator Elise Schuler.

Masks and social distancing are required, organizers ask that children be dressed for the weather as the program is outdoors.

The event is free, but registration is required.

The program runs through mid November.