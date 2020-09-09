McConnell proposes bill to combat doping in horse racing

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate’s top Republican and a handful of senior lawmakers in both parties are making a push for legislation to create national standards for the horse racing industry. The aim is to prevent fatalities and discourage illegal medication practices. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky, whose state is home to top breeding outfits and the Kentucky Derby, introduced the legislation. He teamed up with Democrats from California and New York, which are home to top race tracks and breeding operations as well. The move comes after the racing industry has been hit by a series of doping scandals and a rash of fatal breakdowns in recent years.