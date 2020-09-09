Maggie O’Farrell’s Shakespearean ‘Hamnet’ wins Women’s Prize

LONDON (AP) — Maggie O’Farrell has won the Women’s Prize for Fiction for “Hamnet,” a novel that explores the lives of William Shakespeare’s often-maligned wife and lost son. O’Farrell beat finalists including Hilary Mantel and Bernardine Evaristo to the 30,000 pound ($39,000) award. O’Farrell said she has long been fascinated by Hamnet Shakespeare, who died aged 11 in 1596 — likely from the plague. His name is echoed in the playwright’s great tragedy “Hamlet,” first performed several years later, but O’Farrell says he is little known. Founded in 1996, the Women’s Prize is open to female English-language writers from around the world. Wednesday’s awards ceremony took place online because of the coronavirus pandemic