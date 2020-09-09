Local library takes reading with animals virtual

SHAWANO CO., Wis. (WAOW) -- Local libraries found success in using animals to encourage reading in children.

Now, they're taking it virtual.

Every Wednesday, the Shawano County Library is teaming up with the local Humane Society to shine a spotlight on animals up for adoption, all while reading a book to those who tune in.

The library director says it's not the first time they've used animals to spark interest, and it won't be the last.

"We also have a virtual reading with a chicken program right now, and we are looking at doing a farm story time in October with real live farm animals too," Kristie Hauer said. .

You can see a new animal each week -- over on the Shawano County Library Facebook page.

Watch the latest Paw-some Wednesday video below: