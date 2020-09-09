Local clerks want you to start preparing for November election

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- Clerks from Marathon County came together on Wednesday to share important information for the November 3 election.

Their biggest tip: start planning on how you're going to vote now.

As always voting in-person on election day is an option for voters.

If you're planning on voting absentee, clerks said you should request your ballot at myvote.wi.gov as soon as possible.

"If you want to guarantee that your vote is going to be received back to the polling place in time, do it right away," Marathon County Clerk Kim Trueblood said about absentee voting.

Trueblood said her office should be receiving ballots soon. Once they come in, they'll be sent out to municipal clerks who will then send them to voters who requested absentee ballots.

"If you don't see a ballot in your box by the end of the month, a phone call to follow up is probably not out of line," Trueblood said.

Once you receive your ballot in the mail, you're encouraged to fill it out and send it back as soon as possible. Don't forget that a witness signature is also necessary for absentee ballots.

Absentee ballots must be received by 8 p.m. on election day.

If you prefer not to mail in you absentee ballot, you can also drop it off with your local clerk or in an absentee ballot drop box if one is available in your municipality.

You can also vote absentee in-person starting on October 20.

Additionally, if you live in Wausau, a drive-thru voting option will be available at city hall this year.

"If you think of fast food restaurants- you'll get a number, you'll get you ballot, you'll vote and we'll drop it off," said Wausau Mayor Katie Rosenberg.

Mayor Rosenberg said the city is currently looking at hold drive-thru voting October 23 and 24.

It's also important to make sure you are registered to vote and that your information is up to date. You can register to vote at myvote.wi.gov through October 14. There, you can also find information on what you need to register and what you need to bring to the polls with you.

You can also register to vote in-person on election day.

If you have any questions about voting, you can always call your municipal clerk.