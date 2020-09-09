Judge OKs oil flow through second Great Lakes pipeline

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. (AP) — Enbridge says it will resume full operations of its pipeline that runs beneath Michigan’s Straits of Mackinac. The company’s Line 5 carries oil between Superior, Wisconsin, and Sarnia, Ontario. It divides into two pipes beneath the straits, which links Lakes Huron and Michigan. A circuit judge ordered both pipes shut down in June after Enbridge found damage to a support structure. He later allowed oil to continue flowing through the western leg. On Wednesday, the judge also approved the restart of the eastern leg. The company says the pipeline is safe but wants to reroute it through a tunnel. Environmentalists want it closed permanently.