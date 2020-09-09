Judge may void thousands more Iowa absentee ballot requests

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — An Iowa judge who nullified 50,000 absentee ballot requests in Iowa’s second-largest county seems poised to void thousands more in a neighboring county at the urging of President Trump’s reelection campaign.Judge Ian Thornhill heard arguments Wednesday in Johnson County, the state’s most Democratic-leaning, in a similar lawsuit brought by Trump’s campaign and Republican Party groups. He said he would issue a ruling soon but raised several points that he did in his Linn County ruling last month that gave Trump a sweeping legal victory.Trump’s campaign argues that county elections commissioners in Johnson, Linn and Woodbury acted improperly when they mailed absentee ballot request forms to voters with their personal information already filled in.