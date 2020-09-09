Hezbollah allies sanctioned by US denounce Washington’s move

BEIRUT (AP) — Two groups allied with the militant Hezbollah group have denounced U.S. sanctions against two of their senior members saying that such a move will not make them change their stance. Wednesday’s announcement by the Shiite Amal group and Christian Marada Movement come a day after the U.S. Treasury sanctioned two of their top officials saying they “provided material support to Hezbollah and engaged in corruption.” The move was Washington strongest warning against Hezbollah’s allies. Hezbollah and its allies control majority seats in parliament. The sanctions come as Lebanon experiences its worst economic and financial crisis in decades and is dealing with the aftermath of a massive explosion at Beirut’s port.