Head of Israel’s biggest bank expects deals soon with UAE

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — The head of Israel’s biggest bank says he expects to strike deals soon with major lenders in the United Arab Emirates for the first time. Dov Kotler, the head of Bank Hapoalim, made the comments after meeting top Emirati business leaders Wednesday, the latest fruit of a historic U.S.-brokered deal to normalize relations between the two countries. Kotler’s visit comes a week after Israeli officials, accompanied by a high-level U.S. delegation and ferried on the first commercial passenger flight from Tel Aviv to Abu Dhabi, reached initial agreements with their Emirati counterparts on a range of issues, including trade, technology and investment.