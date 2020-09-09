 Skip to Content

Halt of coronavirus trial is “safety valve” at work: Fauci

Dr. Anthony Fauci says AstraZeneca’s suspension of its COVID-19 vaccine study shows “one of the safety valves” built into the research to spot any potential problems. AstraZeneca put on hold its late-stage studies in the U.S. and other countries on Wednesday while it investigates if a British volunteer’s “potentially unexplained illness” is related to vaccination or a coincidence. It’s one of three huge studies of possible COVID-19 vaccines that are enrolling tens of thousands of volunteers in the U.S., in hopes that at least one will prove safe and effective.

