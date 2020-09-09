Greek firefighters battle major wildfire near Athens

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greek firefighters are battling a string of wildfires near Athens and in other parts of the country, with efforts hampered by strong winds that whipped up the flames. No injuries have been reported from Wednesday’s blaze. An AP photographer saw at least two homes that had suffered damage from the worst blaze, in an area near Kalyvia, southeast of the Greek capital. The fire service said about 180 firefighters are trying to contain the wildfire raging through olive groves, scrub and vineyards in the Feriza area near Kalyvia, assisted by eight water-dropping helicopters and five water-dropping planes. Other wildfires were burning near the Nea Makri resort east of Athens, on the islands of Andros, Thassos and Crete, and in two locations in the southern Peloponnese region.