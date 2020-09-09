Government agreed, Montenegro to keep pro-Western course.

PODGORICA, Montenegro (AP) — The leaders of the three main opposition groups in Montenegro have signed a coalition agreement to form the next government and sought to alleviate fears that they would steer the small Balkan state off its pro-Western course and back toward traditional allies Serbia and Russia. They signed the document on Wednesday that says Montenegro will abide by all international obligations undertaken by the state’s previous government, including strengthening ties with NATO and working on EU membership. Although Montenegro’s long-ruling Democratic Party of Socialists won the most votes in the Aug. 30 vote, a coalition of the three opposition parties together narrowly won the most seats in the 81-seat parliament.