Gov. Evers, WisDOT, DOT announce $18 million in public transportation grants

MADISON, Wis. (WAOW) -- On Wednesday, Gov. Evers along with Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) Secretary-designee Craig Thompson and Wisconsin Department of Administration (DOA) Secretary Joel Brennan announced $18 millino in public transportation grants for Wisconsin communities.

“Wisconsinites from Beloit to Eau Claire depend on reliable public transit systems for everything from getting to work or school safely, visiting the doctor, and everyday things like grabbing groceries,” said Gov. Evers. “It is not only a more sustainable form of travel, but it is also an economic driver, and this critical investment will support communities across our state.”

The grants are part of the second round of Wisconsin Transit Capital Assistance Grants made possible through the Volkswagen Mitigation Program.

They will enable transit systems in Beloit, Wausau, Sheboygan, Madison, Eau Claire, Racine, Green Bay and La Crosse to purchase a total of 34 public transit buses.

“This is a much needed boost to capital investment in our public transit systems, investments that will increase fleet performance and reduce maintenance costs,” said WisDOT Secretary-designee Craig Thompson.

The first round of grants was competitively awarded in 2019, providing $32 million to 10 communities to replace 58 eligible public transit buses.

The DOA negotiates the final grant amounts and specific bus replacement plans with the local transit systems.

