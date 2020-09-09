GOP targets Democratic-run California in election gamble

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Republicans across California are hoping to gain ground in November elections by targeting the state’s dominant Democratic leadership. From President Donald Trump on down, GOP candidates are pointing to the strongly Democratic state as an example of America gone wrong. They’re highlighting steep taxes, efforts to defund police departments, long-running coronavirus orders and unrest in the streets. But the strategy remains a gamble in a state where Democrats control every statewide office and outnumber registered Republicans by nearly 2-to-1. Republican U.S. House candidate Joe Collins says Democrats want to spread “policies that have destroyed Los Angeles and the rest of California.”