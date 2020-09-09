German villagers want top court to save homes from coal mine

BERLIN (AP) — Villagers living on the edge of a vast German coal mine say they have lodged a case with Germany’s top court in a bid to save their homes. Activists say a law intended to phase out the use of coal in Germany over the next 18 years will result in the destruction of villages to make way for the Garzweiler mine. The law was agreed to as part of a $64 billion package of measures to reduce Germany’s greenhouse gas emissions and tackle climate change. The group Human Rights before Mining Rights says it hopes Germany’s Constitutional Court will save the villages by overturning a provision that deems coal extradition to be in the public interest.