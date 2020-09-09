German officials: 1,000s of extremists joined virus protest

BERLIN (AP) — German security officials say thousands of extremists took part in a demonstration against the country’s coronavirus restrictions last month that culminated in attempts by some protesters to storm parliament. The head of Berlin state’s intelligence service told lawmakers Wednesday that a preliminary review of images from the Aug. 29 protest indicated that “at least 2,500 to 3,000 right-wing extremists and Reich Citizens took part in the protests.” The Reich Citizens movement disputes the legitimacy of the post-World War II German constitution; the movement overlaps with far-right groups. Some German lawmakers criticized that Berlin police appeared to have been ill prepared for the incident.