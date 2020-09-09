GARDEN GOODIES: Brussels Sprouts

In this week's segment of Garden Goodies the morning crew enjoyed Brussels sprouts.

Brussels sprouts are a member of the cabbage family and thus are very cold tolerant. It is not unsurprising for Brussels sprouts to remain green and growing into the middle of November.

The same goes for other members of the cabbage family. They have a similar nutrition profile to other members of the cabbage family, particularly noted for anti-cancer properties Brussels sprouts are fairly easy to grow but not easy to get a good crop, in my experience.

Justin Loew has tried to grow Brussels sprouts for 4 years in a row now, and finally this year he got a big enough crop for a couple of meals. The key, as was the case for Justin's cucumbers this year, was to plant them in a more sunny area. Some growers suggest trimming the bottom leaves as the plants grows through the season.

Justin enjoys Brussels sprouts as a side dish and the way he likes to prepare them is to stir fry them in butter or olive oil and then combine them with garlic powder and Parmesan cheese.