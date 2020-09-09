 Skip to Content

Frost Advisory from THU 12:00 AM CDT until THU 8:00 AM CDT

8:47 am Weather Alerts, Wx Alert - Price

Issued by National Weather Service – Duluth, MN

Price County

…FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 8 AM CDT
THURSDAY…

* WHAT…Temperatures as low as 32 will result in frost
formation.

* WHERE…Bayfield, Ashland, Iron, Washburn, Sawyer and Price
Counties. This includes the Tribal Lands of the Red Cliff Band
and the Bad River Reservation.

* WHEN…From midnight tonight to 8 AM CDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS…Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if
left uncovered.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.

