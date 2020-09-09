Frost Advisory from THU 12:00 AM CDT until THU 8:00 AM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Duluth, MN

Price County

…FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 8 AM CDT

THURSDAY…

* WHAT…Temperatures as low as 32 will result in frost

formation.

* WHERE…Bayfield, Ashland, Iron, Washburn, Sawyer and Price

Counties. This includes the Tribal Lands of the Red Cliff Band

and the Bad River Reservation.

* WHEN…From midnight tonight to 8 AM CDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS…Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if

left uncovered.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.

&&