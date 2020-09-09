French Senators look at South Korea’ strategy against virus

PARIS (AP) — South Korea’s ambassador to France Choi Jong-moon said his country managed to enforce a quick response to the coronavirus based on its previous experiences of major epidemics, at a French parliament hearing on Wednesday. Speaking before a Senate’s commission of inquiry into how authorities handled the COVID-19 crisis, Choi detailed South Korea’s actions to fight the spreading of the virus. French lawmakers seek to learn from the South Korean experience, as President Emmanuel Macron’s government has been under criticism over the lack of masks, test capacities and other medical equipment for months after the epidemic broke out in the country.