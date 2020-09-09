Former WWE wrestlers’ lawsuit over brain damage is dismissed

A federal appeals court has dismissed a lawsuit filed by 50 former pro wrestlers who claimed World Wrestling Entertainment failed to protect them from repeated head injuries that led to long-term brain damage. The 2nd Circuit Court of Appeals in New York City on Wednesday upheld a lower court ruling in 2018 that said the lawsuit’s claims were frivolous or filed too late. Connecticut-based WWE denied allegations that it failed to protect wrestlers from head trauma. Among the plaintiffs were Jimmy “Superfly” Snuka and Harry Masayoshi Fujiwara, known as Mr. Fuji. Their lawyer says they were posthumously diagnosed with chronic traumatic encephalopathy.