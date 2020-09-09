McBride, Wilkerson among nominees for Kirkus Prize

NEW YORK (AP) — Elena Ferrante, James McBride and Isabel Wilkerson are among the nominees for the Kirkus Prize, a $50,000 honor for the best fiction, nonfiction and children’s books. The nominees, six each in the three categories, were chosen by panels of writers, critics, booksellers and librarians. They were announced Tuesday by the trade publication Kirkus Reviews. Also nominated was Ibram X. Kendi for a children’s edition of his award-winning book on race “Stamped from the Beginning.” Winners will be announced Nov. 5.