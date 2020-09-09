Emergency fire shelters can save lives, in some conditions

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Fourteen firefighters in California had to use emergency fire shelters to survive a destructive blaze, raising questions about how well the shelters work. The U.S. Forest Service recently spent years trying to come up with a better device for wildland firefighters who find themselves about to be overrun by flames with no escape. But the prototypes were rejected last year after officials decided the current shelter provided the most practical amount of protection given trade-offs like weight and toxicity. The firefighters in California who used the shelters that look like oversized silver sleeping bags suffered burns and smoke inhalation Tuesday. Three have been hospitalized.