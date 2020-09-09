Dog’s bark saved Alabama family as fire swept through home

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — A dog has been credited with saving an Alabama family’s lives after his bark awakened them to a fire that was sweeping through their rental home. A North Shelby Fire Department official told AL.com the fire started on a grill and spread to the rest of the Birmingham home early Tuesday morning. Derek Walker lived there with his wife, two children and three pets. He says the dog, Ralph, woke him up with a bark. When he got up to investigate, he saw the fire by the family’s kitchen window. The couple then evacuated their children, Ralph, and one of their miniature pigs. The other pig died.