Documentary on Denmark submarine killing airs

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — A self-taught Danish engineer, who was convicted of torturing and murdering a Swedish journalist on his homemade submarine in 2017 before dismembering her body and dumping it at sea, says “it’s all my fault she died.” Peter Madsen said in a documentary that aired Wednesday that journalist Kim Wall was interviewing him on the submarine and was “hitting something.” He was then asked if that triggered something in him so he “at the end kills her,” to which Madsen replies “yes.” It wasn’t clear what she hit. But at no point does Madsen admit killing her. The documentary aired on the Dplay channel, which is part of Discovery Networks in Denmark