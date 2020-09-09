Disney criticized for filming ‘Mulan’ in China’s Xinjiang

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Disney is under fire for filming part of its live-action reboot “Mulan” in Xinjiang, the region in China where the government has been accused of human rights abuses against Uighurs and other predominantly Muslim minorities. Activists quickly flagged the film’s final credits, which thank multiple Chinese Communist Party organizations in the Xinjiang region. The controversy has reignited calls to boycott the highly anticipated remake in some markets. The calls come a bad time for Disney, which has been hit hard by coronavirus shutdowns of cinemas and its theme parks and has high hopes for the expensive production.