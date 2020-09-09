Dallas’ police chief resigns, will stay through end of year

DALLAS (AP) — U. Reneé Hall, the first Black woman to lead the Dallas police force, has submitted her resignation but agreed to stay on through the end of the year. Hall’s resignation letter, which the city provided to The Associated Press, doesn’t give a reason for stepping down. She wrote that Dallas police have dealt with “an unthinkable series of events” since she took office in 2017. Hall said she’s proud of how the department “coped” and “implemented critical reforms.” Hall is the latest big-city chief to step down amid the protests and unrest that have swept the county since George Floyd’s killing.