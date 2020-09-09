DA: No charges for North Carolina officer in fatal shooting

ROXBORO, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina district attorney says no charges will be filed against a police officer who fatally shot a Black man who pointed a sawed-off shotgun at the officer. Person County District Attorney Mike Waters said Wednesday that after reviewing the dashboard video, he determined that the officer “reasonably … did fear for his life, and he was justified in using deadly force.” Police say 45-year-old David Brooks Jr. of Roxboro was shot on July 24 after officers responded to a call about a man wearing a mask and carrying what appeared to be a shotgun walking down a highway and near a discount retail store.