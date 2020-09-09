Contraband-laden drone snags in prison net; 2 arrested

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A drone carrying marijuana, cigarette lighters and cellphones got caught up in a net above a Mississippi prison fence, resulting in the arrest of two men. State corrections officials said in a news release Wednesday that security video showed 33-year-old John Travis Ross of Vicksburg and 18-year-old Joshua Ray Corban of Utica launching the drone toward the Central Mississippi Correctional Facility in Pearl. Ross and Corban made initial court appearances Tuesday on charges of conspiracy and attempting to smuggle contraband.