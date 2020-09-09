Companies pledge to add at least 1 Black director to board

NEW YORK (AP) — More than a dozen companies, including Zillow and M.M.LaFleur, are promising to add at least one Black director to their boards within the next year, as businesses across America slowly get their leadership to look more like the customers they serve. The companies all made the pledge as part of the launch of an initiative by The Board Challenge, which is pushing to get more diversity into boardrooms. The Board Challenge’s co-founders will check in with company after six months and again at 12 months to monitor their progress, while also helping them to find candidates.