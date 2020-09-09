Clashes in Portland erupt again, police make 11 arrests

Protesters in Portland and police have clashed near City Hall in Oregon’s largest city. Police in a statement say the protesters blocked traffic early Wednesday morning after they started demonstrating Tuesday night. Police say they moved in to disperse the protesters after they refused to do so on their own. There were 11 arrests. The protests started in May following the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis. Many have ended with vandalism to federal and city property. President Donald Trump has has denounced the demonstrations as part of his law and order reelection campaign theme targeting cites led by Democrats.