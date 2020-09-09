Charleston sues Big Oil for climate change adaptation costs

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina’s Charleston on Wednesday became the first city in the U.S. South to sue major oil companies in an effort to hold them accountable for the costs of climate change. Officials announced they were targeting 24 companies including BP, Chevron and Exxon Mobil for damages associated with global warming and the effects of climate change. Officials say the companies lied to the public by concealing the threats fossil fuels pose to the planet. Charleston joins several other U.S. municipalities in efforts to extract money to pay for adaptation measures, though judges have tossed out similar suits in California and New York.