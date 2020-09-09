Biden maintains lead over Trump, support for BLM slips in new Marquette Law poll

MADISON (WKOW) — Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden leads his opponent, President Donald Trump, among likely voters in the battleground state of Wisconsin, according to the latest Marquette Law School Poll.

(Full poll results on Twitter HERE)

The poll found 47% of those likely to vote in the November election say they will support Biden, while 43% say they plan to vote for Trump.

In August, Biden led by 5 percentage points with 49% supporting the former vice president and 44% backing President Trump, according to the MU poll. In June, Biden held an 8 point margin over Trump among registered voters.

These results follow visits from both presidential candidates who headed to Kenosha last week. Less than 24 hours after President Trump toured damaged and met with law enforcement on Tuesday, Biden visited on Thursday where he met with Jacob Blake’s family and held a community event at a church.

This Marquette poll was conducted from Aug. 30 – Sept. 3 and had 802 registered voters and 688 likely voters who were interviewed by a cellphone or landline. The margin of error was +/- 4 percentage points for registered voters and +/- 4.3 for likely voters.

Support for Black Lives Matter Movement Slipping

As protests against police violence toward Black people continue, opinions about racism and the Black Lives Matter movement is slipping since this summer among Wisconsin voters according to the latest MU Poll.

The results show 47% approve of protest against police shootings, 48% disapprove. This month’s poll revealed little to no change in views on protests sweeping across the county and in Wisconsin compared to Marquette’s poll in August when 47% approved, 48% disapproved.

Compared from August to June, MU’s poll showed the biggest decline in support for protests against police brutality when 61% approved of protests, 48% disapproved.

When asked specifically about their views regarding the Black Lives Matter movement, 49% viewed as favorable, 37% unfavorable. That’s identical to results the in August and a 10 percentage drop in support since June.

These results in Wisconsin follow a national trend as Americas are less likely than they were earlier this summer supporting protests, which was sparked by the death of George Floyd.

A majority of views on the Black Lives Matter movement and racism come down on party lines, the biggest drop in support coming from Republicans, according to a new CNN Poll conducted by SSRS.

In June, 43% said racism was a big problem in society; now, just 22% say the same. Among Democrats, 84% feel that way, compared with 90% in June. Among independents, 57% say it’s a big problem vs. 63% in June, according the CNN’s poll.