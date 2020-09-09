As flu season approaches, local health officials voice their concerns amid pandemic

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- Badger state health officials are encouraging Wisconsinites to get vaccinated against the flu as soon as possible as this years' flu season is co-occurring with the coronavirus pandemic.

The question is, could flu season be here before we know it?

Flu season in the United States is looming and for Central Wisconsin residents, you'll likely see October through April as the main months of concern, with a peak in February.

Dr. Larry Gordon from Aspirus Weston Clinic says the month of September and October are the perfect times to get vaccinated no matter how old you are.

Last flu season 42% percent of Wisconsinites received at least one dose of flu vaccine, leaving nearly two-thirds of people at higher risk of getting the flu. This year health officials expect more residents to get vaccinated.

"I think people are definitely aware of the illnesses that are caused by the viruses that we see circulating especially during influenza season so that awareness and precaution and trying to help protect themselves and one another is definitely a major factor that we're seeing for folks wanting to get their flu vaccine," said Meranda Eggebrecht, RN/Clinical Quality Nurse Specialist for Marshfield Clinic Health System.

The pandemic and the flu at the same time could complicate things. "This year's going to be a lot more complicated with covid because if you come in with symptoms, we're going to have a hard time telling whether you have the flu or covid cause they overlap so much," said Dr. Gordon.

If this chilly weather has you indoors more, that doesn't mean you'll avoid an early cold. Eggebrecht says when you're in close proximity is when germs can spread a lot easier. Thankfully though, some COVID-19 precautions already in place may help keep cases down, such as washing your hands, covering your mouth when you sneeze or cough, wearing masks, and staying home when you're sick.

Dr. Gordon says by now all places should have their flu vaccines ready to go now, it's just a matter of you getting yours.

If you are a patient with Aspirus, click here for more information.

If you are a patient with Marshfield Clinic Health System, click here for more information.