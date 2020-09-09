Antigo offers trick-or-treating alternative for Halloween

Fall is here and Halloween is quickly approaching!

However due to COVID-19 things will look a little different this year, especially in Antigo.

They became the first local town in central Wisconsin to cancel any city sponsored trick or treating events, but they weren't prepared to let Halloween go uncelebrated.

"We wanted to offer the community an alternative, that we could put into consideration safety guidelines recommended by the CDC not having people go door to door but give them an opportunity to still come out." said Sarah Repp, Antigo Parks, Recreation and cemetery Director.

So several organizations including the Antigo Public Library, Boys & Girls Club, Parks & Rec and Antigo Optimists, decided to host a drive-in movie night at the Langlade County Fairgrounds.

The evening will feature two Halloween themed movies, one for the kids starting at 6:15, with a movie for the more brave at heart beginning around 8:15.

According to the organizers though, the frightening flicks won't be the only ghoulishly good time to be had at the Fairgrounds.

"(People can) still participate in a Halloween style events," said Repp. "(There will be) candy and goodies and dress up and (we'll have) costume judging."

The event will take place on Halloween at the Langlade County Fairgrounds.

The evening will begin with the costume contest, which will end at 5:30 P.M. with the winners being announced at 6 P.M. and will immediately be followed by the movies.

If you or your business would like to contribute to the event you can contact the Antigo parks and recreation department for more information.