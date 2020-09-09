Another record-setting cool and wet day. Temperatures on the rise this week.

We once again set another record cold day for today's high temperature. As soon as the rain clears tonight, sunny skies will move in, slowly returning the temperature back to normal.

**Frost Advisory until Thursday @ 8:00AM for areas north of Marathon county.

This Evening: Continual light showers and extremely cool (record-breaking).

High: 46 Wind: NE 5-10

Tonight: Drizzle early, then decreasing clouds later. Patchy frost possible in the Northwoods.

Low: 37 Wind: North~5

Thursday: Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny for the afternoon.

High: 62 Wind: North 5-10

Conditions today were cold and rainy much like we saw on Tuesday. Our high temperature reached a cool 46 degrees today making today the coldest September 9th on record by a whole 10 degrees! Overnight tonight temperatures could drop to the upper 30s with areas in the North waking up to frost on the ground. Luckily, as the rain and clouds move out of the area, so do the cool temperatures.

Thursday will be a much nicer day starting partly cloudy and moving to mostly sunny. The high temperature will move up to 62 degrees and there may be a slight breeze but after the low temperatures the past few days. It will feel warm. Friday will be much the same as Thursday with mostly clear skies and a high temperature of 66. There is a small chance late Friday night we could see some showers move in.

As the low pressure system moves into the area overnight Friday into Saturday, some stronger showers and thunderstorms will be possible. The strong storms should be brief but it is still likely to tamper with outdoor activities. Sunday, unlike Saturday, will be the nicer day of the weekend. There may be a few clouds to start the day but skies will quickly transition to mostly sunny. Saturdays high temperature will be around 66 degrees.

Finally, as we move into the next week, temperatures return to average values. Monday will be a beautiful fall day with mostly sunny skies and a high temperature of 68, and Tuesday will be partly cloudy and warmer at around 74 degrees. There may be a slight to moderate breeze on Tuesday as well.

Finally by midweek next week on wednesday, conditions will remain seasonal it will be slightly warm, with a high temperature forecast as 75 degrees.

Enjoy the early fall weather! Meteorologist Jackson Garlock, 9-September-2020

This day in weather history:

1944 - The ""Great Atlantic Hurricane"" ravaged the east coast. The storm killed 22 persons and caused 63 million dollars damage in the Chesapeake Bay area, then besieged New England killing 390 persons and causing another 100 million dollars damage. (The Weather Channel)