Afghan officials: Kabul bomb targets VP, kills 2 civilians

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Afghan officials say a bombing in Kabul has killed at least two civilians and wounded several others in an attack that targeted the country’s first vice president who survived unharmed. No one immediately claimed responsibility for the Wednesday morning blast but both the Taliban and the Islamic State group are active in Kabul. The Taliban denied they were involved. The vice president’s spokesman says the bomb went off as his convoy was passing through Kabul. The explosion also ignited a huge fire in the area, where shops sell gas cylinders for use in heating homes and cooking.