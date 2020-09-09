$491,280 hidden in furniture seized at Miami airport

MIAMI (AP) — Official says customs officers at a Florida airport found nearly a half-million dollars being smuggled out of the United States hidden inside furniture. U.S. Custom and Border Protection said in a news release that officers at Miami International Airport seized $491,280 in unreported U.S. currency last Thursday. The money had been concealed inside a chair placed in a crate containing furniture. Officials say the shipment was heading to the Dominican Republic and was selected for examination during outbound enforcement operations. Officials didn’t immediately say who the money belonged to or whether criminal charges would be filed.