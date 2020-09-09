2 protesters in Rochester face federal charges

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (AP) — Two protesters accused of attacking police officers during a demonstration over the suffocation death of Daniel Prude face federal civil disorder charges. Federal prosecutors say Adam Green and Dallas Williams-Smothers, both 20, were charged with obstructing and impeding law enforcement during a civil disorder. Prosecutors say Green struck an officer in the head Saturday night with a makeshift wooden shield after the crowd was told to disperse. Dallas Williams-Smothers is accused of throwing a “mortar-style, commercial grade” firework at a line of police officers that same night.