15 deaths, 55 hospitalized since yesterday in Wisconsin due to COVID-19

MADISON (WKOW) -- Wisconsin health officials reported 15 new deaths to COVID-19 and 55 hospitalizations since yesterday.

The Department of Health Services reported 8,871 new test results since yesterday, of which 857—or 9.7 percent—came back positive, according to new numbers released today.

The remaining tests returned negative results. However, a negative test only means the person tested did not have the disease at the time. They could still contract COVID-19.

Measuring the percentage of new cases returned in tests each day helps differentiate if increases in cases are due to greater spread or more testing, according to DHS.

The seven-day average of the new positive case percentage is at 11.3, an all-time high.

The seven-day average of reported positive daily cases is 886, up from 696 a week ago.

DHS reported 15 new deaths, keeping the total at 1,183 people (1.4 percent of positive cases) killed by the disease.

The state reported 8,014 new negative test results.

Of all positive cases reported since the pandemic began, 73,964 or 88.8 percent, are considered recovered.

The state reported 55 new hospitalizations. Wisconsin hospitals are currently treating 298 patients with COVID-19. Of those, 88 are in intensive care units.

DHS now has a county-level dashboard to assess the COVID-19 activity level in counties and Healthcare Emergency Readiness Coalition regions that measure what DHS calls the burden in each county. View the dashboard HERE.

Click here to view the full DHS dashboard.