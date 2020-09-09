1 killed, 1 injured in fiery semi crash on interstate

JANESVILLE, Wis. (AP) — A fiery crash between two semis on the interstate near Janesville has killed one truck driver and injured the other. The Wisconsin State Patrol says the collision happened about 4 a.m. Wednesday on Interstate 39/90. The patrol says a southbound semi drove through the median and collided with a northbound semi, which became engulfed in flames. Sgt. Jeremiah Johnson says one driver died and the other was taken to a hospital. There’s no immediate word on the survivor’s condition. The crash temporarily closed all lanes of the interstate near Janesville.