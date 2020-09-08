You’ve goat to be kidding: Farm animal eats up police papers

DOUGLASVILLE, Ga. (AP) — A Georgia sheriff’s deputy delivering civil papers returned to her patrol vehicle to find an eager — and hungry — new driver. The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office shared body camera video on Friday showing a deputy serving the documents near Douglasville. While walking back to her car, she was met by a goat climbing into the open driver’s side. The animal clamored around, munched on some paperwork, knocked over a drink and managed to bump the deputy to the ground before scampering off. Officials said the deputy wasn’t hurt.