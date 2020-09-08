Wausau School District gives presentation on referendums

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW)-- The Wausau School District giving a presentation Tuesday evening during the Wausau Common Council meeting about two referendums for the district.

The first being a bond referendum, the second being an operational referendum.

The first asking voters; "If approved, keeps the tax rate the same (due to old debt being replaced by new) while funding necessary building improvements and maintenance. These dollars would be used for a new elementary school to serve Grant and Lincoln students, district wide safety and security updates, elementary and middle school remodels and additions, modernization, infrastructure and technology improvements."

The second asking voters; "If approved, keeps the tax rate the same (due to old debt being replaced by new) while funding the additional staffing needed to provide full pupil service teams at each elementary school. These dollars would also be used for operational expenses."

Grant and Lincoln schools would merge in to one on the site of Grant Elementary and the Lincoln Elementary building would be used for an expanded K-8 Montessori program.

During the public comment portion of the meeting, several people spoke out against the referendums.

"What you will hear later may sound like a great plan and it seems golden and cost effective. We feel dismissed just because it was the easiest battle for the school district to win," said Mary Thao.

More information on the referendums can be found here.

The referendums will be on the ballot of the November 3 general election.